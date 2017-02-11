Turkmenistan expects growth in its natural gas reserves
Turkmenistan's gas and gas condensate reserves can be substantially increased thanks to further geological, geophysical and drilling studies to be carried out on the country's plain lands, as well as within the West-Turkmen cavity. This was announced by Taganguly Ilamanov, a candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Deputy Director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas state concern, Neutral Turkmenistan reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC