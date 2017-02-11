Turkmenistan expects growth in its natural gas reserves

Turkmenistan's gas and gas condensate reserves can be substantially increased thanks to further geological, geophysical and drilling studies to be carried out on the country's plain lands, as well as within the West-Turkmen cavity. This was announced by Taganguly Ilamanov, a candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Deputy Director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas state concern, Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

