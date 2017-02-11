Turkmenistan: Election Spectacle Hides Disturbing Economic Decline

Turkmenistan's leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov sings for gas-sector workers in late January 2017 during the ostensible presidential election campaign. Turkmenistan's car-racing, horse-riding, operation-performing, book-publishing and singing-songwriting president clearly likes to put on a show, but few spectacles would seem as pointless as the upcoming election that would extend his time in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.