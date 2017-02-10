Turkmenistan Aims High as It Pledges Space Exploration

Speaking at his presidential inauguration after winning a galactic 97.7 percent of the vote in an election over the weekend, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced that Turkmenistan will embark on further exploration of space. The state news agency cited the president as saying on February 17 that Turkmenistan will build a world-class observatory from which to study the skies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.