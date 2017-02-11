Turkmenistan, Afghanistan mull political, economic co-op

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat city hosted a meeting with an Afghan delegation led by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Ahmad Andisha, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Feb. 22. "Regular political consultations are one of the most important mechanisms contributing to the promotion of the Turkmen-Afghan cooperation," the message said. The issues of strengthening political and trade-economic cooperation were considered at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.