Turkmenistan adopts draft law on industrial safety

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The draft law "On industrial safety of hazardous production facilities" has been adopted in Turkmenistan at a regular meeting of the country's parliament of the fifth convocation, the Turkmen government said in a message Feb. 6. In particular, the law is aimed at the prevention of accidents, ensuring preparedness of organizations, which operate facilities of such a kind, operative localization and liquidation of consequences of possible incidents. Turkmenistan is one of the rich countries for its natural gas resources.

