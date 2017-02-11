Turkmenistan actively developing oil ...

Turkmenistan actively developing oil resources in shallow waters of Caspian

Read more: Today.Az

Turkmenistan's state concern Turkmenneft is actively engaged in developing the North Goturdepe field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea. Currently, Turkmenneft by using powerful drilling rigs, purchased in China, seeks to increase the depth of drilling in this area up to 7,150 meters.

Chicago, IL

