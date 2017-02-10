Turkmen, Turkish presidents mull prospects of co-op

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed prospects of cooperation in key areas during a phone conversation, the Turkmen government said in a message. "The sides confirmed mutual readiness to continue taking an active part in international efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security and sustainable development, both at the bilateral level and within international organizations," said the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.