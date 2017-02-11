Turkmen presidential candidates wrap up election campaign
Election campaign of candidates to take part in the presidential election scheduled for Feb. 12, 2017, has ended in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Central Election Commission reported. "All the candidates held meetings with voters, visited every region and the capital of Turkmenistan within the framework of the preparation for the upcoming presidential election in the country," the report said.
