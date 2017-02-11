Turkmen president to visit Qatar

Turkmen president to visit Qatar

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Trend

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Qatar's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Khalifa Bin Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Suwaidi. During the meeting, held in Ashgabat, the sides touched upon the issues related to preparation of an official visit of Turkmen president to Qatar, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

