Turkmen president to visit Qatar

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Qatar's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Khalifa Bin Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Suwaidi. During the meeting, held in Ashgabat, the sides touched upon the issues related to preparation of an official visit of Turkmen president to Qatar, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

