Turkmen Leader Wins New Term in Expected Landslide

Turkmen Leader Wins New Term in Expected Landslide

2 hrs ago

Turkmenistan's president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov , won re-election to a third term 12 February in a massive landslide. Official results credit him with 97.69 percent of the vote on turnout of just over 97 percent, Sputnik reports .

Chicago, IL

