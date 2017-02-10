Turkmen election results confirm people's desire to keep peace
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The results of the presidential election in Turkmenistan confirmed the Turkmen people's desire to preserve peace, stability and the policy aimed at progressive development of the country, Sergey Lebedev, head of the Commonwealth of Independent States observer mission, said in Ashgabat Feb. 13. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was re-elected for a third term with 97.69 percent of votes, according to the Turkmen Central Election Commission .
