Turkmen election results confirm people's desire to keep peace

The results of the presidential election in Turkmenistan confirmed the Turkmen people's desire to preserve peace, stability and the policy aimed at progressive development of the country, Sergey Lebedev, head of the Commonwealth of Independent States observer mission, said in Ashgabat Feb. 13. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was re-elected for a third term with 97.69 percent of votes, according to the Turkmen Central Election Commission .

