Turkmen citizens voting at polling station in Baku

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen citizens are actively voting in the Turkmen presidential election at a polling station in Baku, the embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan said Feb. 12. The polling station #1 opened in the embassy of Turkmenistan at 08:00 and will be closed at 19:00 .

