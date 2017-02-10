Swift signs Turkmenistan and Uzbekist...

Swift signs Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan communities to KYC Registry

4 hrs ago Read more: Finextra Research news

SWIFT announces today that the financial community in Turkmenistan has signed up to use its Know Your Customer Registry, a centralised repository that maintains a standardised set of information about correspondent banks, funds distributors and custodians required for due diligence processes. In addition, SWIFT announces that 13 banks in Uzbekistan have also signed up to use The KYC Registry.

