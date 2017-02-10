S. Korea, Turkmenistan ready to expan...

S. Korea, Turkmenistan ready to expand co-op in energy sector

South Korea is ready to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in the fuel and energy sector, reads the message of Acting President of South Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The South Korean acting president expressed hope for the continuation of mutually advantageous partnership in such spheres as the development of gas fields, creation of oil and chemical, as well as gas infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

