President Aliyev congratulates Turkmen president-elect

3 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his re-election as president of Turkmenistan. "I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you as you were re-elected as President of Turkmenistan," said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.

