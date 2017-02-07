HRW Submission to the UN Human Rights Council on Turkmenistan
We write in advance of the Committee's review of Turkmenistan to highlight some areas of concern regarding Turkmenistan's compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights . We hope our submission will inform your review of Turkmenistan at the 119th session, Geneva, March 6-29, 2017.
