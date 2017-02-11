Games invitation
FIJIAN athletes now have another opportunity to compete at international competitions, thanks to the invitation of the Asian Games organisers. The invitation was extended by Olympic Council of Asia president, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah on Tuesday to Oceania National Olympic Committee , which Fiji, through FASANOC is an affiliate of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
