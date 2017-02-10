Election in Turkmenistan: Voter turnout at 86.93% as of 15:00

As of 15:00 86.93 percent people have voted in the presidential election in Turkmenistan, according to the Central Election Commission . Around 93.65 percent of people voted in Ahal region, 87.31 percent - Balkan region, 80.29 percent - Dashoguz region, 82.43 percent - Lebap region, 90.43 percent - Mary region, 91.78 percent - in Ashgabat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.