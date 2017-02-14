Caspian states mull environmental cha...

Caspian states mull environmental challenges in Ashgabat meeting

Today.Az

The Caspian littoral states' authorized representatives, heads and leading specialists of the relevant ministries and departments have convened in Ashgabat to mull the environmental challenges. The meeting was organized by the Foreign Ministry, State Committee for Fisheries and the State Enterprise for the Caspian Sea under the President of Turkmenistan, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported.

Chicago, IL

