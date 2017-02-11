Ashgabat, Moscow discuss prospects of economic co-op

Turkmenistan and Russia discussed the issues of cooperation in trade, economic and banking spheres, as well as the two countries' joint economic activity during the meeting of intergovernmental commission in Moscow, the Russian government said in a message Feb. 22. The meeting was attended by a delegation led by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov. "Participants of the meeting noted the existing potential for development of cooperation in such spheres as petrochemistry, oil refining, textile and pharmaceutical industry," says the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.