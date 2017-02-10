Ashgabat committed to active cooperat...

Ashgabat committed to active cooperation on Caspian Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Today.Az

Turkmenistan will continue to actively cooperate on the Caspian Sea on the five-party basis, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the enlarged meeting of the Cabinet on February 21. The newly re-elected for the third term, President Berdimuhamedov outlined the top priorities for the foreign policy of Turkmenistan for the next seven years. The president mentioned that significant progresses have been reached in addressing some of the major issues on the Caspian Sea, including an agreement on approaches to its legal status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC