Ashgabat committed to active cooperation on Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan will continue to actively cooperate on the Caspian Sea on the five-party basis, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the enlarged meeting of the Cabinet on February 21. The newly re-elected for the third term, President Berdimuhamedov outlined the top priorities for the foreign policy of Turkmenistan for the next seven years. The president mentioned that significant progresses have been reached in addressing some of the major issues on the Caspian Sea, including an agreement on approaches to its legal status.
