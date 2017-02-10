16:52 Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss partnership
On February 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Yevgeny Shestakov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit. During the talks, issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including the implementation of the provisions of the Programme of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.
