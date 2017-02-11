15:10 UN General Assembly declares 12 December International Day of Neutrality
President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov delivered an address to the people of Turkmenistan in connection with the adoption of the resolution by the UN General Assembly at its 71st session that declares December 12 the International Day of Neutrality. The fact of adoption of the above-mentioned resolution once again confirms the universal significance of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, the President of Turkmenistan said.
