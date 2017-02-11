15:06 Putin to visit Turkmenistan soon: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Turkmen leader to visit his country in the near future. Putin together with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon talked on the phone with Turkmen President, the Kremlin reported on February 28. Putin said he regrets that he was not able to pay a visit to Turkmenistan due to a tight schedule of his ongoing Central Asian tour, the Kremlin said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
