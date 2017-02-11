15:06 Putin to visit Turkmenistan soon: Kremlin

15:06 Putin to visit Turkmenistan soo...

Putin to visit Turkmenistan soon: Kremlin

Read more: AkiPress

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Turkmen leader to visit his country in the near future. Putin together with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon talked on the phone with Turkmen President, the Kremlin reported on February 28. Putin said he regrets that he was not able to pay a visit to Turkmenistan due to a tight schedule of his ongoing Central Asian tour, the Kremlin said.

Chicago, IL

