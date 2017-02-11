15:03 Preparation of next Turkmen-Bangladesh political consultations discussed in Ashgabat

15:03 Preparation of next Turkmen-Ban...

Preparation of next Turkmen-Bangladesh political consultations discussed in Ashgabat

On February 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a reception of the Ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkmenistan Mr.Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan, who arrived to Ashgabat on a working visit. Bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields between Turkmenistan and Bangladesh were discussed.

