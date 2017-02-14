14:17 Turkmenistan discusses spring sowing campaign
The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov discussed spring sowing campaign with the heads of the regions in video conference session, reports his press service. The heads of region reported on video call about the agricultural-technical activities, preparation to the upcoming spring sowing campaign and livestock birth campaign.
