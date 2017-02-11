13:56 President Berdymuhamedov presen...

13:56 President Berdymuhamedov presents gifts to workers

Observers report violation of the election law by presidential candidates in Turkmenistan, reports the Turkmen service of RFE/RL. On January 30, President Berdymuhamedov presented a TV to cattle breeders at a meeting in Ahal province of Turkmenistan, who in turn promised to vote for the incumbent President in the upcoming election.

