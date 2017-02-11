11:49 Early voting for Turkmen presid...

11:49 Early voting for Turkmen presidential election starts

Read more: AkiPress

Early voting for the Turkmen presidential election has started on February 2 for citizens staying abroad. It will last until February 11, the state news agency of Turkmenistan said.

Chicago, IL

