11:37 Iran culture week opens in Ashgabat

Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan is taking place in Ashgabat on February 6-8, reports the Turkmen foreign ministry. The event was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, public, mass media, representatives of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, workers of culture and art, teachers and students of the higher educational institutions of the capital.

