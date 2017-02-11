11:04 OSCE Representative welcomes re...

11:04 OSCE Representative welcomes release of journalist in Turkmenistan

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic today welcomed the recent release of Khudayberdy Allashov, a contributor to Azatlyk, the Turkmen Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported the OSCE. "I am pleased that Allashov and his mother have been released from custody," Mijatovic said.

