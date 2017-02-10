10:26 President of Turkmenistan outli...

10:26 President of Turkmenistan outlined priorities of social policy at inauguration ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: AkiPress

Speaking at the solemn inaugural ceremony in Ashgabat on February 17, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov defined the country's development strategy and outlined the priorities of social policy. For the next seven years we will work under the following mottos: "Educated generation is the might of the Motherland", "Culture is the soul of the people", "People's health is the treasure of the state", said the head of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC