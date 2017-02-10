10:26 President of Turkmenistan outlined priorities of social policy at inauguration ceremony

Speaking at the solemn inaugural ceremony in Ashgabat on February 17, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov defined the country's development strategy and outlined the priorities of social policy. For the next seven years we will work under the following mottos: "Educated generation is the might of the Motherland", "Culture is the soul of the people", "People's health is the treasure of the state", said the head of state.

