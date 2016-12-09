Yerevan, Tehran, Ashkhabad intend to develop economic cooperation
YEREVAN, January 9. /ARKA/. Karen Karapetyan, Armenian prime minister, received Monday Seyyed Kazem Sajjad and Muhammetniyaz Mashalov, Iranian and Turkmen ambassadors to Armenia, the press office of Armenia's government reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC