Yerevan-Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation: Armenia should pursue more active policy - expert

It is yet too early to speak of Yerevan-Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation, but it is an important step, Vardan Voskanyan, Head of the Chair of Iranian Studies, Yerevan State University, told reporters on Tuesday as he spoke of possible cooperation between Armenia, Iran and Turkmenistan. He recalled the Iranian president's statement during his visit to Armenia, as well as the Armenian premier's meeting with the Iranian and Turkmen ambassadors to Armenia, when the sides discussed prospects for energy cooperation.

