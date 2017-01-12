Yerevan-Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation: ...

Yerevan-Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation: Armenia should pursue more active policy - expert

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Groong

It is yet too early to speak of Yerevan-Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation, but it is an important step, Vardan Voskanyan, Head of the Chair of Iranian Studies, Yerevan State University, told reporters on Tuesday as he spoke of possible cooperation between Armenia, Iran and Turkmenistan. He recalled the Iranian president's statement during his visit to Armenia, as well as the Armenian premier's meeting with the Iranian and Turkmen ambassadors to Armenia, when the sides discussed prospects for energy cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC