Two Biman officials on remand again

Two Biman officials on remand again

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Star

A Dhaka court yesterday placed two suspended Biman officials on a seven-day fresh remand in connection with a case filed for a technical glitch that caused a Biman aircraft carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan on November 27 last year. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sazzadur Rahman passed the order after Mahbub Alam, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, produced the two suspended officials -- engineer Rokonuzzaman and junior technician Siddiqur Rahman -- before it with a prayer for a 10-day remand for each of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC