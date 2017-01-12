Two Biman officials on remand again
A Dhaka court yesterday placed two suspended Biman officials on a seven-day fresh remand in connection with a case filed for a technical glitch that caused a Biman aircraft carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan on November 27 last year. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sazzadur Rahman passed the order after Mahbub Alam, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, produced the two suspended officials -- engineer Rokonuzzaman and junior technician Siddiqur Rahman -- before it with a prayer for a 10-day remand for each of them.
