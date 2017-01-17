Turkmenistan's Navy Shows Off New Fre...

Turkmenistan's Navy Shows Off New French Missiles

Read more: EurasiaNet

Turkmenistan has equipped its naval vessels with new anti-aircraft weapons, suggesting that Ashgabat may see a potential airborne threat to its coast or to its offshore oil and gas infrastructure. According to recently published photos, Turkmenistan has armed at least two of its new Turkish patrol boats with French-produced SIMBAD-RC naval surface-to-air missiles.

