Turkmenistan should be among industrialized countries
Turkmenistan should be among the world's leading industrialized countries in order to achieve the highest goals, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his working visit to the country's Mary Province, the Turkmen media reported. It is necessary to expand the promotion of domestic competitive, high quality products on the international market, as well as to conduct wide production of import-substituting products, noted Berdimuhamedov, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.
