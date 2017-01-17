Turkmenistan reacts to Iran's stateme...

Turkmenistan reacts to Iran's statements on gas dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Trend

Turkmenistan has supplied gas to Iran starting from December 1997 according to the purchase contract and strictly complies with the conditions enshrined in the bilateral agreement, the ministry said in a statement on Jan. 26. On Jan. 24, Hamid Reza Araqi, Iran's deputy oil minister, said Tehran may file a complaint against Turkmenistan in the International Court of Arbitration over the gas dispute. Iran will definitely file the complaint in the International Court of Arbitration, if Turkmenistan refuses to hold talks with Iran to resolve the issue, Araqi added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,376,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC