Turkmenistan reacts to Iran's statements on gas dispute

Turkmenistan has supplied gas to Iran starting from December 1997 according to the purchase contract and strictly complies with the conditions enshrined in the bilateral agreement, the ministry said in a statement on Jan. 26. On Jan. 24, Hamid Reza Araqi, Iran's deputy oil minister, said Tehran may file a complaint against Turkmenistan in the International Court of Arbitration over the gas dispute. Iran will definitely file the complaint in the International Court of Arbitration, if Turkmenistan refuses to hold talks with Iran to resolve the issue, Araqi added.

