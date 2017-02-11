Turkmenistan names new rep at ICAO

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the US Meret Orazov has been appointed the country's representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization , according to a presidential decree. Currently, along with domestic flights, planes of the country's national carrier, Turkmenistan Airlines, fly to Abu Dhabi, Amritsar, Almaty, Bangkok, Birmingham, Delhi, Dubai, Kyiv, London, Moscow, Minsk, Beijing, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Frankfurt and other cities.

