Turkmenistan identifies priorities of Energy Charter presidency

Turkmenistan has determined its priorities in connection with the country's chairmanship in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 10. Particular attention will be paid to the following areas: processing of raw hydrocarbon materials to produce finished products and to export them; use of renewable energy sources; safe transit of energy resources; increasing energy efficiency and energy saving, as well as reducing impacts of energy use on environment.

Chicago, IL

