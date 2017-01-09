Turkmenistan: Head of State Gas Company Fired

The head of Turkmenistan's state gas company Turkmengaz has been fired as the government remains mired in an debt dispute with Iran over historic gas deliveries. At a government meeting on January 13, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced that Ashirguly Begliyev was being moved to another unspecified post to be replaced by his deputy, Maksat Babayev, Addressing deputy prime minister Yashigeldy Kakayev, who oversees the country's energy sector, Berdymukhamedov complained that his "managers do not meet current requirement, and that is why I have taken this decision."

