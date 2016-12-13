Turkmenistan halts gas flow to Iran i...

Turkmenistan halts gas flow to Iran in arrears row

Sunday Jan 1

Turkmenistan halted gas supplies to Iran on Sunday amid tensions between the two countries over arrears, the Iranian National Gas Company was quoted by oil ministry news agency Shana as saying. After Turkmenistan halted gas supplies to Iran, the Iranian National Gas Company asked consumers to "pay attention to consumption", but added that with domestic production rising, the country did not need to import gas.

Chicago, IL

