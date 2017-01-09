Turkmenistan, Georgia ink deal on oil...

Turkmenistan, Georgia ink deal on oil transportation

Monday

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Under an agreement, signed between Georgian and Turkmenistan, the annual transportation of 1.5 million tons of Turkmen oil will be carried out via the Georgian railway corridor, the Georgian media reported. Reporters were informed about the issue by David Chiradze, director of Georgia Transit, a subsidiary of Georgian Railway LLC, and CEO of Caspian Transit Rati Ghvamberia, lenta.ge reported.

