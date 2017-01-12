Turkmenistan ends registration of presidential candidates

The registration of candidates in anticipation of the presidential election to be held Feb. 12, 2017 in Turkmenistan has ended, the country's Central Election Commission said in a message Jan. 18. The Democratic Party nominated the incumbent head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan nominated chairman of the Commercial Bank Rysgal, Bekmyrat Atalyev, and the Agrarian Party nominated chairman of the Mary province committee Durdygylych Orazov.

