Turkmenistan building big gas & chemical complex

Ninety percent of the work has been completed at the polyethylene and polypropylene production complex, which is being built in Turkmenistan's Balkan region, the Neutral Turkmen newspaper reported. About 1,300 employees, as well as tens of foreign and local construction companies are engaged in the project's implementation.

