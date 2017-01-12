Turkmenistan building big gas & chemi...

Turkmenistan building big gas & chemical complex

17 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ninety percent of the work has been completed at the polyethylene and polypropylene production complex, which is being built in Turkmenistan's Balkan region, the Neutral Turkmen newspaper reported. About 1,300 employees, as well as tens of foreign and local construction companies are engaged in the project's implementation.

