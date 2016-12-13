Turkmenistan blames Iran for gas contract violation
The National Iranian Gas Company has repeatedly violated its obligations during the implementation of the contract for the supply of Turkmen gas to Iran, the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan said in a message. "Despite the fact that the take or pay principle is one of the main conditions of the contract, the NIGC hasn't taken large volumes of the Turkmen gas for several years," the message said.
