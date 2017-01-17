Turkmenistan, Belarus to mull co-op e...

Turkmenistan, Belarus to mull co-op expansion

Thursday Jan 26

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A delegation of Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin, arrived in Turkmenistan Jan. 26 to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation, said the Belarus Embassy in Ashgabat. The delegation included Minister of Architecture and Construction Anatoly Cherny, Deputy Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Igor Bobyr and Director General of Belaruskali JSC Ivan Golovaty.

