Turkmenistan, Belarus agree to expand co-op

Tuesday Jan 31

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Constructive agreements on further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation were achieved as a result of the visit to Ashgabat of a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin, the Belarusian embassy in Turkmenistan said in a message. The delegation included Minister of Architecture and Construction Anatoly Cherny, Deputy Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Igor Bobyr and Director General of Belaruskali JSC Ivan Golovaty.

