Turkmenistan appoints rep in joint commission with Uzbekistan

Monday Jan 23

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Bayram Annameredov has been appointed co-chairman of the Joint Uzbek-Turkmen Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation, according to the document released by the Turkmen president. Energy sphere is one of the strategic directions of the Uzbek-Turkmen partnership.

