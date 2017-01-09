Turkmenistan appoints envoys to Israe...

Turkmenistan appoints envoys to Israel, Palestine

Saturday Jan 14

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed the Turkmen Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Italy Berdimyrat Rejepov as the ambassador to Israel. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Saudi Arabia Orazmuhammet Charyyev has also been appointed as the envoy to Palestine.

