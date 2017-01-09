Turkmenistan And The Neutrality Trap

Relations between Ashgabat and Tehran have soured somewhat since this picture was taken of Iranian President Hassan Rohani shaking hands with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the Iranian capital in November 2015. The Turkmen government has been proudly proclaiming its UN-recognized status as a neutral country for more than 20 years now.

